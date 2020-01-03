The Trump administration announced Thursday it will prohibit fruit, candy, mint and dessert flavors from being used in small, cartridge-based e-cigarettes that are popular with high school students. Menthol and tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes will be allowed to remain on the market. Do you think the flavor ban will help curb teen vaping?

• Yes

• No

• Not sure

Results from last week’s poll

2020 is here. Do you think the new year will bring more violence and division; more peace and understanding; or will the new year be about the same as 2019?

53% More violence and division

7.7% More peace and understanding

39.3% Be about the same as 2019

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you