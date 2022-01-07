A proposal endorsed by an Indiana House committee this week would repeal the state’s handgun permit requirement, allowing anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun except for reasons such as having a felony conviction, facing a restraining order from a court or having a dangerous mental illness.

Should Indiana’s handgun permit requirement be repealed with certain exceptions?

Results from last week’s online poll question

Jan. 1 was the first day of 2022. Millions of people make goals going into a new year. According to uabmedicine.org, “Less than 8% of people actually stick to their resolutions each year.” If you are a resolution-maker, what is your primary goal for 2022?

If you are a resolution-maker, what is your primary goal for 2022? (There were 96 responses.)

Health/wellness/weight 43.8%

Finance 7.3%

Being a better person/self-help 6.3%

Giving more money 2.1%

More family time 12.5%

Spirituality 16.7%

Other 11.5%

