Do you believe the Elkhart County health officer, and the superintendents of the county’s school districts, made the right decision when they canceled in-person classes and all extra-curricular activities to start the school year in favor of remote learning?
Yes
No
Not sure
Results from last week’s online poll question
The Federal Reserve board met Wednesday and issued a statement that the nations’ economy remains tied to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. “A full recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said. Are you in favor of continuing the face-covering mandate in Indiana and other states for several months as a way to control the virus and help the economy rebound, or do you think a rebound can occur without such mandates? There were 243 responses to this question.
50.6% Face covering mandates are needed
48.1% Face coverings mandates are not needed
1.2% Not sure
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.