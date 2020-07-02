If those who signed the Declaration of Independence could experience the United States today, which would they tend to say about the country's evolution?
• I'm basically encouraged
• I'm basically discouraged
Results from last week’s online poll quest
Now that the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety has turned down the request for a Black Lives Matter mural on Main Street, should the City Council work with those who are interested to create an alternative message that announces all people, especially minorities, are welcome to live and work in the city? There were 196 responses to this question.
26.5% Yes
68.4% No
5.1% Undecided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.