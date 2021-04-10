President Joe Biden has announced executive actions to combat gun violence. Biden directed the Justice Department to issue a proposed rule to stop the proliferation of homemade guns; clarify when a stabilizing brace turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle, such as used by the gunman in the recent Boulder, Colorado, shootings; publish model red flag legislation for states to temporarily bar those who present a danger to others and themselves from having a gun; and the invest in community violence intervention programs. What do you think:
- These are appropriate actions
- These actions are not needed
- More gun control action is needed
Results from last week’s online poll question
President Joe Biden announced his $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan this week, which he says will massively invest in the nation’s infrastructure. To pay for the plan Biden wants to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to $28%, have a minimum 21% tax rate for multinational operations and eliminate tax preferences for fossil fuel industries. What do you think about his plan? There were 308 responses to this question.
39.6% I like it
58.1% I don’t like it
2.3% I have not decided
