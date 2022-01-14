Since about 2017, the city of Goshen has been discussing building a public ice rink. Plans for the facility called for it to originally be built along the millrace near the downtown. However, recently city officials said that option came in significantly over budget. They are now looking at possibly building the rink on the campus of Goshen College on the city's south side. The move could offer significant money savings, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said. No decision has been made, but a study is being done by Cripe Design LLC of several different site designs for the college option.
Where should the city of Goshen build a public ice rink?
• Millrace, near downtown
• Goshen College
• Elsewhere
Results from last week’s online poll question
A proposal endorsed by an Indiana House committee this week would repeal the state’s handgun permit requirement, allowing anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun except for reasons such as having a felony conviction, facing a restraining order from a court or having a dangerous mental illness.
Should Indiana’s handgun permit requirement be repealed with certain exceptions? (There were 187 responses.)
Yes 36.4% (68 votes)
No 61.5% (115 votes)
Unsure 2.1% (4 votes)
