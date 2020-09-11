The Atlantic magazine recently published an article about President Trump calling US veterans and war dead “losers” and “suckers.” Several news organizations have reported they have verified portions of the article, which quoted anonymous sources. Do you think the article about Trump’s remarks is believable?
Yes
No
Not sure
Now that an outbreak of COVID-19 and resulting quarantines are impacting Wawasee High School and a positive test for a Goshen football player have resulted in WHS returning to remote learning and GHS football games being suspended for two weeks, do you believe local school districts are taking the right steps to manage outbreaks of the virus? There were 2020 responses to this question.
46% Yes
86% No
23% Not sure
