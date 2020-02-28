The Indiana state health commissioner said this week that plans are in place to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19. The plan is based on what actions are taken to combat outbreaks of influenza. What do you think? If there is an outbreak in Indiana will you:
Follow prevention instructions
Ignore prevention instructions
Take your own steps to avoid the virus
Just hope you won’t get infected
Results from last week’s online poll question
Former Elkhart County prosecutor Curtis Hill and the present Indiana attorney general, is facing the suspension of his law license for 60 days due to disciplinary action for allegedly groping women at an Indianapolis bar. If the suspension is invoked, do you believe Hill should resign or be removed from office? There were 189 responses to this question.
58.8% Resign or be removed
37% Stay in office
3.2% Not sure
