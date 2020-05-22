Goshen’s Main Street in the downtown area has reopened after construction changed it from a four-lane street with parallel parking to a two-way street with angled parking and four-way stops at three intersections instead of traffic signals. Do you like the changes that have been made?
Yes
No
Undecided
Results from last week’s online poll quest
The national death toll from COVID-19 is reported at being more than 83,000 and there are more than 1.3 million positive cases, according to May 14 statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s death toll as of May14 was 1,550 and the positive cases were 26,655, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. How accurate do you believe these totals are? There were 164 responses to this question.
6,7% Very accurate
48.2% Too high
45.1% Too low
