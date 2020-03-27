With the passage of the $2 trillion federal stimulus package, Americans will receive one-time payments from the government due to the slowdown of the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. What will you do with your government payment?
Spend it
Save it
Donate it
Help family members
Refuse to accept it
Results from last week’s online poll question
Has your family already been impacted by the coronavirus? There were 91 responses to this poll.
54.9% Yes
45.1% No
