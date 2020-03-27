With the passage of the $2 trillion federal stimulus package, Americans will receive one-time payments from the government due to the slowdown of the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. What will you do with your government payment?

Spend it

Save it

Donate it

Help family members

Refuse to accept it

Results from last week’s online poll question

Has your family already been impacted by the coronavirus? There were 91 responses to this poll.

54.9% Yes

45.1% No

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you