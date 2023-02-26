Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Windy at times with rain. High 51F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers in the evening then continued cloudy and windy overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.