While out walking be sure to be on lookout for bears in the windows of homes.
Local residents a looking to lift each other's spirits in these uncertain times by placing bears in their windows for a bear parade. Rachel Eisenhour, of Goshen, said, "One of the neighbors on our Facebook page put out a note to everybody 'why don't we all put bears in our windows so, especially kids, when they go on walks they can look for bears in the window to hunt for.' I thought it was a good idea. I know that the Historic South Side Neighborhood is doing that as well. So, we put bear in our window. I have kids, they've had fun walking around and looking for the bears. So why not? It's a great way for us to connect during this time."
