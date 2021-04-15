Nappanee — Visit Nappanee and The Barns at Nappanee are teaming up to combine two events into one at The Barns’ historic attraction on Saturday, May 15.
The Barns organizers are coordinating their Spring Artisan Market with live music, and Visit Nappanee staff will bring the food in the form of their annual Taste of Nappanee event.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with The Barns on this event,” said Cami Mechling, Visit Nappanee Executive Director. “The beautiful grounds of Amish Acres will be the perfect backdrop for our guests who are looking for a fun and affordable way to spend a day with the family and enjoy some local flavor. We hope to also bring some more exposure to the rebirth of Amish Acres as The Barns at Nappanee. They are doing a wonderful job of bringing a new dining, entertainment and shopping experience to the area.”
Mechling says visitors can expect to shop from dozens of area artisans offering handmade goods, enjoy live bluegrass music, and get a taste of some of Nappanee’s best restaurants, eateries and other businesses. Nappanee’s own Ruhe Brewing Company will be on hand with craft beer and food tastings, and several other eateries will also put their best food foward. Guests can sample and purchase entrees, snacks and specialty foods. All activities and vendors will be located outside from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., and parking and admission are free. The Barns at Nappanee is located at 1600 W. Market St., Nappanee, IN.
For more information, including how to participate as a vendor, go to the “Events” page at visitnappanee.com or call Cami at (574) 333-6201. Organizers are seeking Nappanee business owners with food items and/or brick and mortar shops to be represented.
