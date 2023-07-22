GOSHEN — With about 1,900 acres and 53 years in their pocket, Deer Grove Farms Inc. is continuing onto another generation, and founder Steve Kauffman doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon.
Kauffman grew up on a farm, so he always had the idea of having his own in the back of his mind. He didn’t think he’d be able to, so he worked in the RV business for six years, saving up money.
He started building his farm full time in 1970. The name Deer Grove didn’t come until 1980 after Kauffman saw deer at a swamp-like area nearby.
As a kid, he grew up milking dairy cows and got tired of it quickly, so he knew he wanted to go a different route. Kauffman decided to focus on planting commercial corn and soybeans.
He did that until 1989, when Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc. built a plant in Plymouth. Since then, Deer Grove has been growing seed corn as well. Kauffman said it can be more work to grow seed corn, but it “always comes up better.”
Although he is 83, Kauffman continues to be on the farm as much as he can. He works alongside his son, Barry Kauffman; Barry’s son, AJ Kauffman; and one hired man.
“My goal is to pass the farm onto the next generation and the next,” Steve said.
AJ’s son Andrew is training to be a part of that next generation of farmers. When COVID-19 hit, Andrew took advantage of his free time and spent his afternoons working on the farm. His father said he was a natural.
“He did a great job,” AJ said. “He was close, less than a mile away, but I wasn’t on the tractor with him.”
Steve has a back problem that started about three years ago, so he spends most of his days on tractors and ATVs. He said it can be debilitating at times, but he has the help of his family and the hired man to cover for him when needed.
“I just absolutely love what I do, and I couldn’t think of doing anything else,” he said.
This is the best year Deer Grove has had in terms of how much they’ve produced and sold.
In a normal season, the farm grows about 60,000 bushels of beans, 175,000 bushels of seed corn and 60,000 bushels of commercial corn. They have about 1,000 acres of beans and 1,000 acres of corn, so they’re getting about 250 bushels of commercial corn per acre. AJ said it’s often not more than that due to the soil.
This is the first year Deer Grove has tried out Plenish beans, a different type of soybean. Barry said the beans are healthier. All of their Plenish beans went to Decatur, Indiana.
“McDonald’s really likes the Plenish beans or oil because they can leave it in their fryers over twice as long as regular vegetable oil without it having to be changed,” Barry said.
The farmers have tried to use non-GMOs in the past, but they ran into weed problems, and with Plenish beans, they’re able to use Roundup.
This year, they were able to sell their soybeans for about $16 a bushel and their corn for $6 a bushel. The family said the prices constantly change though.
Deer Grove irrigates about 75% of the land they farm. Due to the drought, in June, Deer Grove was at the driest they’d ever seen for that time of season, but they try to irrigate as much as they can to make up for it.
Since corn needs more water the larger it gets, July and August are usually the times they have to irrigate the most.
“We’re kind of the original gamblers,” Barry said. “We have to rely on God to give us rain and sun and growing conditions that are good for the crops.”
Steve didn’t originally plan to have as many acres as they do. He said having so many acres takes a lot of labor, especially with all the traffic in the area.
People just offered Deer Grove land or they bid on it, and the farm ended up “very fortunate.”
Deer Grove currently rents 394 acres from one farm, but before they did, Steve and Barry had been good friends with the man who owned it. So when he passed, the man’s daughter recognized that relationship.
Despite there being bids for more money, the daughter gave it to the Kauffmans, saying her dad would’ve wanted it that way.
“You never know when you treat somebody nice, and you become good friends and do good things for them how you’ll end up,” Steve said.
Deer Grove has about half a dozen landlords worth of the land they’re renting, and Steve said he has a good relationship with all of them. They’ve been renting some plots for about 20 years and others only six to seven years.
“Farming is really a business, and you have to know what you’re doing, and we’ve been very fortunate,” Steve said.
Despite having had the farm for half a century, Steve still reads magazines because “you just never get done learning.”
Barry said they’re always trying to work on ways to improve their crops. Over time, the yield of the corn and soybeans has increased significantly due to improvements in genetics and fertilizer.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, corn yield in 2021 was estimated at a record high of 177 bushels per acre. Soybeans yield was recorded at the second highest with 51.4 bushels per acre. According to IOPscience, nitrogenous mineral fertilizers have been a cause of this.
The desire for land has also increased over time. Steve said some of the land they rent and own could be worth as much as $30,000 an acre today. AJ fears that as the worth of land grows, there may come a point where farmers don’t make enough for having the land to be worth it, and the people they rent from may sell.
“It would be really easy just to sell the farm or maybe 20 years ago to have sold the farm and have a good retirement,” Steve said.
But Steve didn’t so his family can continue Deer Grove’s legacy. He said they may just be a family farm, but there aren’t many left around the area anymore.
Steve has been farming with his son since 1984, so he said he never thought of getting rid of it. Steve’s wife helped out in the early days of the farm, and Steve said some of their fondest memories are from when they worked on the farm together.
AJ is excited to keep the legacy going. He said there are things his father and grandfather can do that he can’t, but he just hopes he can do it justice.
“I want to be able to see my son or daughters farm,” AJ said. “I want to be able to see it passed on.”
Like any farm though, Deer Grove has had its fair share of differences. Through it all though, the family has stuck together.
Steve said a lot of his friends’ kids ended up going to a college far away then moving. Having his family close together means a lot to him. He said working together kind of forces them to deal with their problems and have a good relationship.
“My life has been like a story book. I think about what my dreams have been over my life, and they’ve all come true,” Steve said. “I don’t know what’s next.”