MIDDLEBURY — Rain welcomed the opening of Farm Grown Flowers’ season for the third year in a row.
On some days, it might not seem lucky, seeing as rain is “not fun” for picking flowers, but during a drought, rain might have been just what they needed.
Because of the lack of rain and the hot weather, the u-pick flower farm’s opening was pushed back.
Owners Beth Eash and James Eash irrigated to make up for it, running water houses out, but “it’s just different with a good rain.”
Beth said they can’t fight mother nature because she does her own thing. The flowers never dried out at Farm Grown Flowers, but they didn’t take off until they had one good rain.
James said the change was overnight, and July 8 Farm Grown Flowers opened the fields.
The flower farm has 21 different types of flowers, including sunflowers, dahlias, gladiolus and calla lilies. Though Farm Grown Flowers opened in 2021, the farm has been in the Eash family for six generations. James said they first cleared the land in 1842. They already grew corn and hay, but they wanted to bring something unique to the area.
“It was the fall of the pandemic, and we were thinking like what can we do that would allow people to come out but still be socially distanced and be an activity for them,” Beth said.
They started the u-pick with sunflowers and zinnias, and it has grown over the three years. The u-pick is charged by the bloom. Depending on the type, it costs $1 to $2 per flower. The farm is about five acres with 5,000 blooms.
The flower farm uses a thing they call “succession planting.” They plant flowers every week until late August, so there are fresh blooms until the end of October.
They’re also partnering with Mitchell’s Honey Company. The farm provides a space for Mitchell’s Honey Company owner Ethan Mitchell’s bee hives, and the bees pollinate the flowers, fruits and vegetables. The flowers will grow healthier and quicker, and the bees will be strong and able to make honey more easily. The owners plan to start selling Mitchell’s honey soon.
Since Farm Grown Flowers doesn’t spray a lot, they are able to have the bees without worry of injuring them. The flower farm isn’t completely organic, but they have teenagers who come out and pick weeds instead of spraying them down.
“We put these on our kitchen table, so we don’t use anything we wouldn’t want in our own home,” James said.
People are able to walk around the mowed paths on the farm to find flowers, but Beth encourages customers to wear “appropriate” shoes and clothing.
“The paths are wide enough for wheelchairs and motorized scooters, but make sure we haven’t had a bunch of rain,” James said.
Farm Grown Flowers is handicap accessible, as is their porta potty, but if there is too much rain, the motorized scooters may sink and get stuck in the dirt. James said it has happened before.
The owners also ask customers to bring a bucket or something that can hold water. Beth said once the flowers are cut, they should be taken home and put in air conditioning as soon as possible.
For those who don’t bring one, they sell vases for $1. Beth wants to make sure people don’t leave their flowers in the car with the windows up for a while or the flowers may die more quickly.
Beth also advises people visiting the farm to cut a variety of flowers because they will last different amounts of time in a vase.
“We always encourage people ‘Pick what makes your heart happy,’’ Beth said. “If [a full flower] makes you happy, by all means, cut it. It’s just not going to last as long as something that is just being pollinated.”
All of the flowers on the farm are grown there. Since some florists order their flowers from different areas of the country, they can be a few days old. James said this is an advantage of going to a u-pick place over a florist.
While flowers can be a “great gift,” Beth said picking flowers can also be a healing process.
“We’ve had a couple customers who have brought their moms out with dementia, and this has re-sparked some memories for them, positive memories,” she said.
She offers gift certificates for people who are looking for an experience. Beth said even just walking through the fields in an open space can be a good way to spend time with family or friends.
People have had “outings” at Farm Grown Flowers. James said during butterfly migration, the farm gets a couple hundred butterflies. People come to the farm to visit them and the finches they get most mornings.
Farm Grown Flowers has hosted bridal showers and baby showers in the past. The guests are charged per bloom, but there is a cutting fee for $10 an hour.
“We cut what is going to be good,” Beth said. “We know if a flower is over pollinated or on its last leg, so to speak, so we pick the best flower for them.”
Beth said she feels more pressure with weddings because she wants the day to be special for them. She always sends extra blooms just in case of emergencies. While Beth may suggest a variety of flowers, she doesn’t do floral arrangements for weddings.
However, floral arrangements can be learned at a class at Farm Grown Flowers. One of their employees named Pam has over 30 years of experience with flowers, so she teaches floral design classes. The class includes a bouquet of flowers that participants can take home.
There is one class a month. Pre-registration and a deposit are required. In August, there is a class on mini bouquets. September’s class will focus on a TikTok trend with a wine bottle and flowers. October will be fill-a-pumpkin. Prices for the classes vary.
Kids are welcome to join the classes as long as a ‘responsible adult’ is present.
“You do everything here,” Beth said. “You come with just what you need to pay for the class. You go into the field, pick as many as Pam tells you to get, different sizes, different varieties, if you only want one variety, then you come back and arrange it with her.”
While there aren’t any classes for it right now, photography for the flower farm is also allowed as long as the farm has been contacted in advance. There is a fee, but a bouquet of flowers are included with the session as well.
The owners are looking forward to continuing to expand their business. They will be adding u-pick strawberries next year, and they hope to continue to add more fruits and vegetables over time. They’ll even be trying out a greenhouse to start earlier in the year.
James is open to trying out new flowers too, but he said it takes about 42 days for a flower to bloom, so if people have specific requests, they need to be made in advance.
Ultimately though, they want people to come and have a good time.
“You come here for a specific reason … you’re not gonna be upset knowing you’re coming here,” Beth said.
Farm Grown Flowers, 61070 C.R. 37, is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
To see what flowers are blooming right now, Beth encourages people to check out their Facebook or Instagram. Posts are made there with what flowers they have or if they have any closures. People can also call them at 574-370-2667 to ask about what is fresh.