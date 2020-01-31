A new coronavirus has infected 10,000 people and killed 200. The United Nations has declared a global emergency in an attempt to contain the virus, which has spread to at least 20 countries. What do you think about the worldwide effort to contain the virus?

I’m confident the virus will be contained

I don’t think the virus stopped from spreading

Results from last week’s online poll question

The Vibrant Communities organization, which promotes the quality of Elkhart County communities to visitors and residents, revealed a county destination brand Wednesday. “Elkhart County is Well Crafted” is the brand. What do you think of the brand chosen?

13% I like it

39% I’m not fond of it

29.9% Let’s rework it

18.2% No opinion

