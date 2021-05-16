Teen critically injured in State Road 14 Crash

LAKE TOWNSHIP — A Fulton County teen was critically injured in a Saturday evening crash in Kosciusko County.
Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was the driver of a 2017 Ford Fusion in the single vehicle collision, which took place at about 6:46 p.m. on State Road 14 at Packerton Road in Lake Township.
“Although the investigation by the KCSO Fatal Team is ongoing, deputies have determined that Stump was traveling eastbound on State Road 14 when his vehicle left the south edge of the roadway,” said Sgt. Christopher Francis, Public Information Officer for the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release. “The Fusion turned sideways in the ditch and struck a utility pole at Packerton Road, causing significant damage.”
Fire crews extricated Stump from the vehicle and he was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition, the release said. The intersection remained closed for an extended period while crews removed the vehicle and repaired the utility pole.
Other agencies which responded to the accident included the Claypool Police Department, Pierceton Police Department, Silver Lake Police Department, Silver Lake Fire Department, Sidney Fire Department, Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory, Parkview EMS, Parkview Samaritan Air Ambulance, and the Indiana Department of Transportation.
