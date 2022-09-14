LAGRANGE — Educators interested in learning about creating an outdoor classroom now have the opportunity to learn from an expert.
In conjunction with the Forest School Teacher Institute, LaGrange County Parks Naturalist Leslie Arnold has created a free hands-on professional development workshop open to all elementary teachers and environmental educators including naturalists like herself.
“Every teacher would love to take their children on more field trips but for many reasons, they can't,” Arnold said. “If you can create field trips and do nature-based field trips right outside your door, you could essentially be taking a field trip every day. We just want them to see their outside spaces as an extension of the classes they have inside and to help them get excited about using it.”
“Learning with Nature” will be held from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at David Rogers Memorial Park 2355 West 550 South, Wolcottville. At the workshop, teachers will learn various nature-based projects and ideas to get their classrooms outside, learning about the environment itself or using the environment to learn about other things. Using the Adopt-A-Tree model, for example, students can learn about life cycles, weather, climate, or even non-ecological things.
“They’re not only recording the chances they see on the tree but also noticing the insects and the birds that come to the tree,” Arnold said. “Hopefully, that will create some opportunities for further learning. By looking at one tree, you can do math, science, and writing. We will provide instruction on how to do the activity, but we’re going to all do it together at that Saturday workshop so they will get a feel for it themselves before doing it with their students.”
Participants will also create a weather study station, play outdoor education games, and do other easily replicable activities.
“We’ll play games that have to do with camouflage and adaptations so where it’s a game that still connects to academic standards,” Arnold said. “The goal for this entire workshop is to help teachers and also just area educators, like naturalists or environmental educators like myself, to get people to begin their journey in outdoor instruction or to enhance what they already know or already do. By going through these activities we're hoping to build confidence, and provide some tools to help these teachers and these educators to create these meaningful outdoor experiences with their students.”
Arnold said that a lot of teachers may want to bring their students outdoors, but have little idea what to do with them once they’re outside.
“For a lot of schools, (teachers) might feel like they don’t have a lot of natural space around them. We want to show the schools that you don’t have to have a hundred acres of wood to be successful with your students outside. A patch of grass is plenty.”
That’s also why the workshop is being held at David Rogers Park.
“It’s a mowed lawn with trees, so we hope it will replicate a lot of what school grounds may look like. We could have done this workshop in the woods of one of our LaGrange County parks but we don't want our teachers to feel like ‘but I don’t have this.’”
“Learning with Nature” is aimed at those educators teaching kindergarten through fourth-grade-aged youth. Every participant will take home a free Outdoor Classroom Kit consisting of tools and materials that can help them create meaningful experiences for their class outdoors such as dip nets, critter keepers, and field guides, thanks to the LaGrange County Community Foundation.
Space for this first “Learning with Nature” workshop is limited to 25 educators and registration is required. Arnold hopes there will be many more in the future and has plans to develop a pre-k-specific workshop. The workshop will be held outdoors and at a log shelter. Snacks, lunch, and drinks are not included.
For more information, call the LaGrange County Parks Department at (260) 854-2225.