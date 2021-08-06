To: Indiana Educators and School Leaders
From: Rebecca Estes, Director of Leadership and Innovation
Date: August 6, 2021
Subject: Indiana Teacher of the Year Top 10 Finalists
Each year, the Indiana Teacher of the Year Program (INTOY) works to inspire, rejuvenate, and
celebrate the teaching profession by recognizing outstanding teachers from across the state. The
INTOY award is a lifetime role in education, which has many opportunities to celebrate teaching
and uplift the teaching profession. Indiana Teachers of the Year are a network of exceptional
teachers who are current or retired educators, administrators, and teacher leaders who continually
provide support to the education community.
The 2022 Indiana Teacher of the Year Top 10 Finalists are:
Lisa Clegg Fort Wayne Community Schools
Susan Davis South Bend Community School Corporation
Robert DeRuntz Duneland School Corporation
Daniel Jones Perry Township Schools
Jaime Lamkin Clarksville Community Schools
Brayton Mendenhall MSD Wayne Township
Gwyn Skrobul Kankakee Valley School Corporation
Sarah TeKolste Indianapolis Public Schools
Sharita Ware Tippecanoe School Corporation
Jennifer Yoder Goshen Community Schools
