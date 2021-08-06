To: Indiana Educators and School Leaders

From: Rebecca Estes, Director of Leadership and Innovation

Date: August 6, 2021

Subject: Indiana Teacher of the Year Top 10 Finalists

Each year, the Indiana Teacher of the Year Program (INTOY) works to inspire, rejuvenate, and

celebrate the teaching profession by recognizing outstanding teachers from across the state. The

INTOY award is a lifetime role in education, which has many opportunities to celebrate teaching

and uplift the teaching profession. Indiana Teachers of the Year are a network of exceptional

teachers who are current or retired educators, administrators, and teacher leaders who continually

provide support to the education community.

The 2022 Indiana Teacher of the Year Top 10 Finalists are:

Lisa Clegg Fort Wayne Community Schools

Susan Davis South Bend Community School Corporation

Robert DeRuntz Duneland School Corporation

Daniel Jones Perry Township Schools

Jaime Lamkin Clarksville Community Schools

Brayton Mendenhall MSD Wayne Township

Gwyn Skrobul Kankakee Valley School Corporation

Sarah TeKolste Indianapolis Public Schools

Sharita Ware Tippecanoe School Corporation

Jennifer Yoder Goshen Community Schools

