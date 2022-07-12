INDIANAPOLIS — President of the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo Robert Taylor received the "Next Level" award at the Indiana Civil Rights Commission Governor's Reception on Tuesday.
The award recognized the impact, initiative and service of an up-and-coming leader to their community. A press release from the Indiana Black Expo said "recipients invoke involvement, cultivate community initiatives, and exemplify leadership in civil rights."
As president of the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo for the last seven years, Taylor has been a driving force behind several community outreach programs including HBCU College Tour, Feed the Homeless Christmas Dinner, Black Like Me Initiative, Trail Blazer Awards.
The Elkhart Chapter of the Black Expo has been named Chapter of the Year seven years in a row.
Taylor was honored alongside five other Hoosier African-American award recipients by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.
. They are owner/president/CEO of Circle City Broadcasting Dujuan McCoy, who received the Achievement in Business & Entrepreneurship; President of Martin University Sean Huddleston, who received the Achievement in Education; McDonald's Franchise Owner Mya Smith-Edmonds, who received the Reverend Charles Williams Award; CEO of Community HealthNet Health Centers Janet Seabrook, who received the Sam Jones Trailblazer Award; and Indiana Civic Rights Commission's Tracy Richardson, who received the Harold O. Hatcher Award.