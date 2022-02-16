Suspect charged with arson following standoff

A suspect has been charged following a hotel fire, followed by a police standoff, which took place in Goshen Tuesday.
Kristopher Piotrowski, 28, listed as homeless, was taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon following the incident, which took place at the Hampton Inn, 1968 Lincolnway East. Police and fire units were called regarding smoke coming from a room, and police were advised en route that a male suspect had a knife and was attempting to get access to a vehicle.
When police arrived they found the suspect had barricaded himself in a vehicle in the parking lot and refused to get out. It was the determined that the fire was intentionally started, and Piotrowski was eventually removed from the vehicle and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail, on a charge of arson.
ARRESTS
- George Garnett, 56, homeless, was arrested on a charge of theft after officers responded at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday to a report of shoplifting at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road. It was determined that Garnett had a prior conviction of theft through Elkhart County.
- Aaron Lindsey, 41, 89 EMS D18A1 LN, Syracuse, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance/meth/paraphernalia, after police located him at 624 Lincolnway East, in a parking lot, at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday.
- Jennifer Ransbottom, 29, Walkerton, was arrested on a charge of theft and released on a pending court date, following a reported incident at Kohls, 3802 Midway Road, at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday.
