SOUTH BEND — Twelve local students are medalists in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards national competition.
This year over 1,100 local middle and high school peers supported by over 110 teachers submitted over 3,300 pieces of art to the 2023 Scholastic Art Awards competition. Local artists who comprised the jury awarded over 540 Gold and Silver Keys and over 500 Honorable Mentions for winning pieces of art. The South Bend Museum of Art coordinates the local awards, jurying and exhibition for 19 counties across Southwest Lower Michigan and Northwest Indiana.
12 National Winners are:
American Visions Medal
•Julianna Rogers, 8th grade Concord Jr High School, teacher Mary Amador-Spradling
Gold Medals
•Emilia Cabaltica, 10th grade, homeschool, teacher Ninette Deliyannides
•Aislin Hunsberger, 11th grade, Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School, teacher Wendi Sparks
•Shaylea LeVeque, 12 grade, Clay High School, teacher Jay Love
•Jacob Nava, 10th grade, Marian High School, teacher Gina Bonewitz
•Emily Weil, 11th grade, Mishawaka High School, teacher, Kathryn Smith
Silver Medals
•Maile Allen, 9th grade, St. Joseph High School, teacher Matt Culver
•Madelinn Alwine, 12th grade, Elkhart High School, teacher Kevin Hartman
•Aaliyah Hill, 12th grade, St. Joseph High School, teacher Julie Beam
•Mina Rodriguez Cervantes, 8th grade, Concord Junior High School, teacher Mary Amador-Spradling
•Alyssa Slabaugh, 11th grade, Clay High School, teacher Benjamin Murray
•Lauren Toepp, 12th grade, Marian High School, teacher Gina Bonewitz
There will is also an exhibition ongoing through April 30 in the Warner Gallery at the South Bend Museum of Art, 120 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. South Bend. The exhibition is free and open to the public.
This year marks the 100th Anniversary of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards encouraging creative teens. Nationally, there are over 260,000 submissions, 100,000 participants, 71,000 awards, 14,300 participating educators, 8,100 participating schools and 150 regional partners.