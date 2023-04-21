MIDDLEBURY — Volunteers from Grand Design RV teamed up with kids from the Middlebury Boys & Girls Club to paint planter boxes to be used for the club’s new program ahead of Earth Day.
A week ago, kids from the club’s new Botany Crew planted seeds, alongside their partners at Grand Design. Once the seeds are ready, seedlings will be transplanted into the newly built planter boxes.
“All summer long, they’re going to monitor and learn about how plants grow, and we’ll cook and make some things out of the produce that they grow so that all throughout the summer it’s a continual learning process to help them understand more about ecology,” explained Jim Pinkerton, Director of Public Relations and Marketing.
On Friday, kids from the Middlebury club and volunteers from Grand Design RV painted the planter boxes built by the company’s plant managers. Six of them are for the Middlebury club, and four are for the Nappanee club.
Earth Day is April 22, but at Grand Design, it’s celebrated throughout the month.
“We thought ‘Hey, Earth Month is great, but why not continue on and kind of make it an Earth Year?’’ said Emily Stahley, Grand Design Director of Community Outreach. “Hopefully this will allow us to come back throughout the summer to be able to work with the kids on harvesting the produce, and there’s been talk about chili competitions or salsa competitions. We want to get the kids excited about being able to put into the earth and take from the earth.”
Sixth graders at Northridge Middle School, Maylee Smith and Kyleigh Reed, were two of the kids who have joined the ranks of the age-inclusive Botany Crew.
Reed said she’s excited about more opportunities at the club.
“It’s nice to get to do things you actually like,” Reed said. “I like the process of the plants growing, and seeing if they grow or not. I was trying to grow an apple tree and it sprouted but then something ruined it and I don’t know why.”
Although they both have gardens at home, painting planters was new to them.
“That was my first time painting with a brush,” Smith said.
The project is just one aspect of a STEM curriculum the club is working toward. In the Botany Crew, youth will learn about plants in a variety of ways from planting seeds and cultivating crops to exploring local parks.