State police: Goshen man reported missing

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Goshen man.
Ervin Yoder, 79, has been reported missing, according to an Indiana State Police news release. He is described as a 5 foot 8 white male, at 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a green robe, gray sweatpants and socks.
He was last seen at 12 a.m. Sunday and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office at 574-533-4151, or call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.