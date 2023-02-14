BRISTOL — The Marcia Fulmer Staged Reading Series is back with a special comedy all about love, just in time for Valentine's Day.
Tonight at 7:30 p.m., the Elkhart Civic Theatre will present "Love/Sick," at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E Vistula St, Bristol.
A darker cousin to "Almost, Maine," John Cariani’s "Love/Sick" is a collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays. Set on a Friday night in an alternate suburban reality, the 80-minute romp explores the pain and the joy that comes with being in love. Full of imperfect lovers and dreamers, "Love/Sick" is an unromantic comedy for the romantic in everyone.
Tickets are $10 each and available at the door, or online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36247/production/1141826.
Love/Sick is presented as part of the Marcia Fulmer Staged Readings Series, named in memory of the longtime entertainment writer and local supporter of community theatre. The series is supported by Cheryl and Ray Waldman. In a staged reading, the performance is read by actors without set or other staging.