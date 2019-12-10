Athletes in fall sports at Westview High School were recognized at a recent awards program.
Following are special awards winners:
VOLLEYBALL
Peyton May, co-most valuable, most kills, most aces, most digs; Gloria Miller, co-most valuable, defensive award, most blocks; Hallie Mast, most assists; Lucy Rensberger, mental attitude; Kate Welsh, most improved, Allie Springer, serve percentage; Kyla Smart, JV most kills, JV most blocks, JV most improved; Hannah Martin, JV most digs; Megan Kauffman, JV most assists; Ella Clark, JV best serve percentage, JV mental attitude.
GIRLS GOLF
Chelsea Weaver, most valuable; Hope Haarer, coach’s award; Hannah Klein, co-most improved; Lillian Eash, co-most improved;
Ava Brown, co-most improved.
BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY
Spencer Carpenter, most valuable; Anthony Schwartz, mental attitude; Andrew Cupp, most improved; Remington Carpenter, Warrior Pride; Ryan Lapp, sportsmanship.
GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
Deann Fry, most valuable; Nicole Miller, mental attitude; Reagan Bender, most improved; Hannah Neff, Warrior Pride; Lindsay Stoltzfus, sportsmanship.
GIRLS SOCCER
Jodi Hostetler, co-midfielder; Julie Miller, co-midfielder, co-most assists; Isabelle Helmuth, co-offense, most goals; Alexia Miller, co-offense; Ashley Mullett, defense; Lavinnia Lantz, most improved; Paige Schwartz, co-most assists; Elaine Troyer, coach’s award; Dayshayla Miller, JV most improved; Jocelynn Schrock, JV most goals, JV most assists; Jasmine Bontrager, JV coach’s award; Mary Hostetler, JV coach’s award.
BOYS SOCCER
Blake Egli, most valuable; Jadon Yoder, offense award, most goals (34); Austin Yoder, defense award; Spencer Conatser, most improved; Andree Stutzman, coach’s award; Joseph Sanchez, co-most assists (7); Gramm Egli, co-most assists (7); Corey Johnson, JV most improved; Zachary Miller, JV coach’s award; Evan Litwiller, JV most goals; Saleh Omar, JV most assists.
BOYS TENNIS
Kurtis Davis, most valuable; Justin Schwartz, coach’s award; Brady Hostetler, most improved; Isaiah Hostetler, mental attitude; Brennan Beachy, JV most improved; Kendall Schwartz, JV coach’s award’ Kylen Bender, JV mental attitude.
