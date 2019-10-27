Today
3 p.m. — College Golf. The East Lake Cup, First Round (GOLF CHANNEL)
3:50 p.m. — Men’s Soccer. FIFA U-17 World Cup, Group E: Spain vs. Argentina (FOX SPORTS 2)
6 p.m. — Tennis. ATP/WTA. The Rolex masters 8: The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds (TENNIS CHANNEL)
6:50 p.m. — Men’s Soccer. FIFA U-17 World Cup, Group E: Paraguay vs. Mexico (FOX SPORTS 2)
7 p.m. — NBA Basketball. Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks (NBCSCH)
8 p.m. — NFL Football. Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)
8 p.m. — NBA Basketball. Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans (NBA TV)
10:30 p.m. — NBA Basketball. Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA TV)
Tuesday
4 a.m. — Tennis. WTA. The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds (TENNIS CHANNEL)
6 a.m. — WTA. The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds (TENNIS CHANNEL)
