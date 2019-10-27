Today

3 p.m. — College Golf. The East Lake Cup, First Round (GOLF CHANNEL)

3:50 p.m. — Men’s Soccer. FIFA U-17 World Cup, Group E: Spain vs. Argentina (FOX SPORTS 2)

6 p.m. — Tennis. ATP/WTA. The Rolex masters 8: The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds (TENNIS CHANNEL)

6:50 p.m. — Men’s Soccer. FIFA U-17 World Cup, Group E: Paraguay vs. Mexico (FOX SPORTS 2)

7 p.m. — NBA Basketball. Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks (NBCSCH)

8 p.m. — NFL Football. Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

8 p.m. — NBA Basketball. Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans (NBA TV)

10:30 p.m. — NBA Basketball. Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA TV)

Tuesday

4 a.m. — Tennis. WTA. The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds (TENNIS CHANNEL)

6 a.m. — WTA. The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds (TENNIS CHANNEL)

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you