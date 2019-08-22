Today
11 a.m. — Tennis. U.S. Open Qualifying, Final Round (ESPNEWS)
Noon — Bicycling. Arctic Race of Norway (NBCSN)
1 p.m. — Golf. PGA Tour: Tour Championship, Second Round (GOLF NETWORK)
1 p.m. — Tennis. WTA: The NYTJL Bronx Open, Semifinals (TENNIS CHANNEL)
2 p.m. — MLB Baseball. Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs (WMYS 69, MLB NETWORK)
2:30 p.m. — Men’s Soccer. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Koln (FOX SPORTS 2)
2:55 p.m. — Men’s Soccer. Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa (NBCSN)
4:30 p.m. — Horse Racing. Saratoga Live (FOX SPORTS 2)
6 p.m. — High School Football. Mallard Creek (N.C.) at Dutch Fork (S.C. (ESPN2)
6 p.m. — Auto Racing. IndyCar Racing: Qualifying (NBCSN)
6 p.m. — Golf. Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open, Second Round (GOLF NETWORK)
7 p.m. — MLB Baseball. Atlanta Braves at New York Mets or Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins (MLB NETWORK)
7 p.m. — Tennis. ATP: The Winston-Salem Open, Semifinals (TENNIS CHANEL)
7:30 p.m. — Minor League Baseball. Lansing Lugnuts at South Bend Cubs (WMYS 69)
7:30 p.m. — WNBA Basketball. Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty (CBSSN)
7:30 p.m. — NFL Preseason. Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL NETWORK)
8 p.m. — NFL Preseason. Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (WSBT 22)
8 p.m. — MLS Soccer. Atlanta United at Orlando City SC (ESPN)
8 p.m. — MLB Baseball. Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox (NBCSCH)
9 p.m. — CFL Football. Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Edmonton Eskimos (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. — High School Football. St. Thomas Aquanis (Fla.) at De LaSalle (Calif.) (ESPNU)
9:55 p.m. — Men’s Soccer. Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna (FOX SPORTS 1)
10 p.m. — MLS Soccer. Seattle Sounders at Portland Timbers (ESPN)
10 p.m. — Boxing. ShoBox: The New Generation (SHO)
10 p.m. — MLB Baseball. Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres or Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners (MLB NETWORK)
Midnight — World Cup Basketball. U.S. vs. Australia Exhibition (NAB TV)
Saturday
7 a.m. — Golf. European Tour: Scandinavian Invitation, Third Round (GOLF CHANNEL)
7:25 a.m. — Men’s Soccer. Premier League: Chelsea at Norwich City (NBCSN)
9:30 a.m. — Men’s Soccer. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Fortuna Dusseldorf (FOX SPORTS 1)
9:30 a.m. — Men’s Soccer. Borussia Monchengladbach at FSV Mainz (FOX SPORTS 2)
9:55 a.m. — Men’s Soccer. Premier League: Teams TBA (NBCSN)
11:30 a.m. — Horse Racing. Saratoga Live (FOX SPORTS 2)
