SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] David W. Schmucker, 85, Shipshewana, died at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at his residence. He was born Sept. 4, 1933, in Nappanee, to William D. and Fannie D. (Miller) Schmucker. On Feb. 24, 1955, in LaGrange County, he married Mary N. Bontrager. She survives. Survivors in a…