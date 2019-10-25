Saturday
1 p.m. — NHL Hockey. Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes (NBCSCH)
1:30 p.m. — Auto Racing. NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series: The Hall of Fame 200 (FOX SPORTS 1)
1:55 p.m. — Auto Racing. Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, Practice Session 3 (ESPNEWS)
12:30 p.m. — Auto Racing. NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Final Practice (NBCSN)
1:55 p.m. — Auto Racing. Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, Qualifying (ESPNEWS)
3 p.m. — Golf. LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round (GOLF CHANNEL)
3:30 p.m. — College Football. Penn State at Michigan State (WBND 57)
3:30 p.m. — College Football. Auburn at LSU WSBT 22)
3:30 p.m. — College Football. Texas at Texas Christian (FOX MICHIANA)
3:30 p.m. — College Football. Maryland at Minnesota (ESPN)
3:30 p.m. — College Football. Syracuse at Florida State (ESPN2)
3:30 p.m. — College Football. Tulane at Navy (CBSSN)
3:30 p.m. — College Football. Oklahoma State at Iowa (FOX SPORTS 1)
3:30 p.m. — College Football. Indiana at Nebraska (BIG TEN NETWORK)
3:30 p.m. — College Football. Florida International at Tennessee State (NFL NETWORK)
3:45 p.m. — College Football. South Florida at East Carolina (ESPNU)
4:30 p.m. — Figure Skating. ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating (WNDU 16)
4:30 p.m. — Auto Racing. NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Qualifying (NBCSN)
5 p.m. — NBA Basketball. Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks (NBA TV)
7 p.m. — College Football. Arkansas at Alabama (ESPN)
7 p.m. — College Football. Central Florida at Temple (ESPN2)
7 p.m. — College Football. Texas Tech at Kansas (FOX SPORTS 1)
7 p.m. — College Football. Memphis at Tulsa (CBSSN)
7 p.m. — NHL Hockey. St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (NBCSN)
7:30 p.m. — College Football. Notre Dame at Michigan (WBND 57)
7:30 p.m. — College Football. Missouri at Kentucky (SEC NETWORK)
7:30 p.m. — NBA Basketball. Boston Celtics at New York Knicks (NBA TV)
8 p.m. — MLB Playoffs. World Series, Game 4: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals (FOX MICHIANA)
8 p.m. — College Women’s Volleyball. Nebraska at Purdue (BIG TEN NETWORK)
10 p.m. — NHL Hockey. The Heritage Classic: Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets (NBCSN)
10 p.m. — College Football. California at Utah (FOX SPORTS 1)
10 p.m. — NBA Basketball. Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns (NBA TV)
10:15 p.m. — College Football. Utah State at Air Force (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m. — College Football. Washington State at Oregon (ESPN)
10:30 p.m. — College Football. San Diego State at UNLV (CBSSN
10:30 p.m. — Golf. PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Final Round (GOLF CHANNEL)
Sunday
2:30 a.m. — Golf. PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Final Round (GOLF CHANNEL)
1 p.m. — NFL Football. Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (WSBT 22)
1 p.m. — NFL Football. Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago Bears (FOX MICHIANA)
2:30 p.m. — Rugby. World Cup 2019, Semifinal II: Wales vs. South Africa (WNDU 16)
3 p.m. — Auto Racing. NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The First Data 500 (NBCSN)
3 p.m. — Golf. LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round (GOLF CHANNEL)
4:25 p.m. — NFL Football. Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots (WSBT 22)
8 p.m. — MLB Playoffs. World Series, Game 5 (if necessarily): Houston Astros at Washington Nationals (FOX MICHIANA)
8:20 p.m. — NFL Football. Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs (WNDU 16)
