Today
1:30 p.m. — Auto Racing. NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Sugarlands Shine 250 (FOX SPORTS 1)
3 p.m. — Gymnastics. FIG World Championship: Day 5 (WNDU 16)
3:30 p.m. — College Football. Florida State at Clemson (WBND 57)
3:30 p.m. — College Football. Alabama at Texas A & M (WSBT 22)
3:30 p.m. — College Football. Cincinnati at Houston (ESPN2)
3:30 p.m. — College Football. BYU at South Florida (CBSSN)
3:30 p.m. — College Football. Michigan State at Wisconsin (BIG TEN NETWORK)
3:45 p.m. — College Football. UConn at Tulane (ESPNU)
4 p.m. — College Football. Iowa State at West Virginia (ESPN)
4 p.m. — College Football. Texas Tech at Baylor (FOX SPORTS 1)
4 p.m. — College Football. UNLV at Vanderbilt (SEC NETWORK)
4 p.m. — Golf. PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round (GOLF CHANNEL)
4:30 p.m. — Auto Racing. NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Qualifying (nbcsn)
7 p.m. — College Football. Mississippi at Missouri (ESPN2)
7 p.m. — College Football. Fresno State at Air Force (CBSSN)
7:30 p.m. — College Football. Southern California at Notre Dame (WNDU 16)
7:30 p.m. — College Football. Penn State at Iowa (WBND 57)
7:30 p.m. — College Football. Navy vs. Tulsa (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m. — College Football. Nebraska at Minnesota (FOX SPORTS 1)
7:30 p.m. — College Football. Arkansas at Kentucky (sec network)
8 p.m. — MLB Playoffs. A.L. Championship Series, Game 1: New York Yankees at Houston Astros (FOX MICHIANA)
8 p.m. — MLB Playoffs. N.L. Championship Series, Game 2: Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals (TBS)
8 p.m. — College Football. Florida at LSU (ESPN)
8 p.m. — College Women’s Volleyball. Ohio State at Penn State (BIG TEN NETWORK)
8 p.m. — NBA Preseason Basketball. Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers (NBA TV)
10:15 p.m. — College Football. Hawaii at Boise State (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m. — College Football. Wyoming at San Diego State (CBSSN)
11 p.m. — College Football. Washington at Arizona (FOX SPORTS 1)
Sunday
1:05 a.m. — Auto Racing. Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix (ESPN)
6 a.m. — Golf. European Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round (GOLF CHANNEL)
9:30 a.m. — NFL Football. Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, London (NFL NETWORK)
1 p.m. — NFL Football. Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (WSBT 22)
1 p.m. — NFL Football. Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings (FOX MICHIANA)
2 p.m. —Auto Racing. NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The 1000Bulbs.com 500 (WNDU 16)
2:30 p.m. — Golf. PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round (golf channel)
3 p.m. — College Men’s Soccer. Michigan at Indiana (ESPNU)
3 p.m. — NBA Preseason Basketball. Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics (NBA TV)
4 p.m. — Golf. PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round (GOLF CHANNEL)
4:25 p.m. — NFL FOOTBALL. Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets (WSBT 22)
5 p.m. — College Women’s Soccer. Texas A&M at Auburn (ESPNU)
6 p.m. — NBA Preseason Basketball. Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards (NBA TV)
8 p.m. — MLB Playoffs. A.L. Championship Series, Game 2: New York Yankees at Houston Astros (TBS
8:20 p.m. — NFL Football. Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (WNDU 16)
Monday
8 p.m. — MLB Playoffs. N.L. Championship Series, Game 3: St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals (TBS)
8 p.m. — NFL Football. Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (ESPN)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.