February 3, 1996

Goshen tops Northridge, 32-27, for a girls sectional title at Concord. Inga Snyder scores 12 points and Roberta Shetler 11 for GHS, April Allison 11 and Rebecca Erickson 10 for NHS.

Trivia Question

Who coached the Millersburg Millers to a 112-78 basketball record from 1952-63? Answer Tuesday.

Saturday's Answer

Wayne Lambright coached the Jefferson Tigers to a 31-13 basketball record from 1965-67.

Compiled by Stu Swartz

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you