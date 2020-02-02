February 3, 1996
Goshen tops Northridge, 32-27, for a girls sectional title at Concord. Inga Snyder scores 12 points and Roberta Shetler 11 for GHS, April Allison 11 and Rebecca Erickson 10 for NHS.
Trivia Question
Who coached the Millersburg Millers to a 112-78 basketball record from 1952-63? Answer Tuesday.
Saturday's Answer
Wayne Lambright coached the Jefferson Tigers to a 31-13 basketball record from 1965-67.
Compiled by Stu Swartz
