February 12, 1971
Elkhart wins a 59-50 boys basketball showdown with South Bend St. Joseph. Joe LeFevre nets 20 points and Carl Macon 13 for the Blue Blazers, John Laskowski 22 and Tom Abernethy 13 for the Indians.
Trivia Question
Who was the career scoring leader in Ligonier High School basketball? Answer Thursday.
Tuesday's Answer
Ken Workman was the last Syracuse High School basketball coach in 1968.
Compiled by Stu Swartz
