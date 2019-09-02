HORSESHOES
Middlebury League
Final Standings: Miller Stewart 58.1/2 -40 1/2, Chid’s Team 54-45, Snappers 53 1/2 -45 1/2, Barletta Boats 52 1/2 -46 1/2, Pole Dancers 49 1/2 -49 1/2, Two Girls & a Guy 31-68.
Honer Scores: Jerry Archer 115, Archie Sexton 113, Sharon Ciddister 111, Lester Krull 105, Alve Shetlerr 97, Stan Barbour 94.
NASCAR
Jones holds off
Busch in Southern 500
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Erik Jones used every bit of stamina he had at Darlington Raceway. Few know better than Jones the effort it took to hold off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch and win the rain-delayed Southern 500.
Jones took the lead from Kyle Larson 85 laps from the end and stayed in front of Busch the rest of the way to add a win at iconic Darlington Raceway with his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Daytona in July 2018.
Some had wondered if the 23-year-old Jones was the soft spot in the JGR powerhouse as Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. had all won four times apiece this season while Jones’ No. 20 was winless.
Not anymore. Jones’ victory means all four of Joe Gibbs’ drivers has taken the checkered flag and are locked into the NASCAR playoffs that start in two weeks.
NFL
Jets hire Ward
as offensive assistant
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have hired former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward as a full-time offensive assistant.
Ward worked with the Jets during the summer as a coaching intern and impressed coach Adam Gase and his staff. Wide receiver Robby Anderson praised Ward during camp for helping him try to find ways to improve his game this season.
Jets general manager Joe Douglas had been interested in having Ward join the Eagles’ staff and reached out to the former wide receiver when he was hired by the Jets in June.
The 43-year-old Ward is the Steelers’ career leader with 1,000 catches, 12,083 yards receiving and 85 touchdown catches. He played 15 seasons for Pittsburgh, and helped the franchise win two Super Bowl titles. Ward also worked as a coaching intern for the Steelers during training camp in 2017.
NCAA FOOTBALL
Hurts has 6 TDs,
Oklahoma wins
NORMAN, Okla. — Even one of the best nights ever for an Oklahoma player wasn’t good enough for Jalen Hurts.
The new Sooners quarterback passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more, and No. 4 Oklahoma rolled past Houston 49-31 Sunday night.
It was Hurts’ first game for the Sooners since he transferred from Alabama. He put on a show as his predecessor, 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, watched. He posted 508 total yards, the fifth-most in school history.
Hurts was not impressed. And at a school that has produced back-to-back Heisman-winning quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield and Murray, nitpicking has become the norm at that position.
“We did some really good things out there tonight, but there are a lot of things we can improve on,” he said. “We’ve got to take that next step.”
Hurts started at Alabama for two years before losing the job to Tua Tagovailoa. He stayed as a backup at Alabama last season, then transferred to Oklahoma and won the starting job in preseason camp.
