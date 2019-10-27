RAIL BRIEFS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
SOCCER
US loses to Senegal
in U-17 World Cup
Gianluca Busio put the United States ahead in the third minute but Senegal rallied for a 4-1 victory over the Americans in its opener at the Under-17 World Cup on Sunday in Cariacica, Brazil.
Busio scored on a header off a cross from Joe Scally.
Senegal got goals from Souleymane Faye in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, Aliou Balde in the 72nd, Amete Faye in the 76th and Pape Saar in the 88th.
Tayvon Gray’s volley off a pass from Gio Reyna was saved off the line by defender Birame Diaw 10 minutes into the second half.
Gray received a red card in the 87th minute when he fouled Souleymane Faye to prevent the forward from breaking in along on goalkeeper Damian Las.
The U.S. plays Japan on Wednesday, then closes Group D against the Netherlands on Saturday.
NBA
Cavs Henson out
with hamstring injury
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers center John Henson could miss a month with a strained right hamstring, his latest injury.
Henson finally made his debut with Cleveland on Saturday night, getting hurt in the Cavaliers’ 110-99 win over the Indiana Pacers. The 28-year-old didn’t play for the Cavs last season after coming over in a trade with Milwaukee following wrist surgery. He was slowed during training camp and sat out Cleveland’s four preseason games because of ankle and groin injuries.
In his first game action in nearly a year, Henson had three points and three rebounds in eight minutes against the Pacers.
Cavaliers coach John Beilein was impressed with his interior defense and credited the 6-foot-11 Henson for affecting Indiana’s shooters near the rim.
Cleveland acquired Henson in December as part of a three-team trade. Henson spent six-plus seasons with the Bucks, averaging 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.
MLB
Owner apologizes
to SI reporter
NEW YORK — Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has sent a letter to a Sports Illustrated reporter to apologize for his team accusing her of trying to “fabricate a story.”
Stephanie Apstein reported Monday night that Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters during the team’s celebration after clinching the AL pennant. The comments involved closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy, and were punctuated with a profanity.
After the SI story was published, the Astros called it “misleading and completely irresponsible.” Other reporters corroborated what Apstein wrote, and Taubman was fired on Thursday.
In the letter Apstein posted Sunday on Twitter, Crane wrote that he was apologizing and retracting the team’s initial statement.
“We were wrong and I am sorry that we initially questioned your professionalism,” Crane wrote. “We retract that statement, and I assure you that the Houston Astros will learn from this experience.”
NFL
Kearse arrested on
suspicion of DWI
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings backup safety Jayron Kearse has been arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of driving while impaired and with a loaded gun.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper stopped Kearse just before 4 a.m. Sunday after seeing a Mercedes drive around a barricade onto a closed portion of Interstate 94 and “observed signs of alcohol impairment.”
The patrol says Kearse had a blood alcohol level of 0.10 percent, above Minnesota’s legal limit of 0.08 percent, and a loaded firearm in the car.
The 25-year-old Kearse was booked into jail on suspicion of DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit. He was released later Sunday after posting $6,000 bond. There was no word on if he had a lawyer yet who could comment on his behalf.
The Vikings say the team is aware of Kearse’s arrest and gathering additional information.
The Vikings selected Kearse in the seventh round (244th overall) of the 2016 draft after he declared following his junior season at Clemson. He has 11 tackles in eight games this season.
