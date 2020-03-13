RAIL BRIEFS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
NBA
Mavs guard
Brunson has
shoulder surgery
DALLAS — With the NBA season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson went ahead with surgery for a right shoulder injury that had sidelined him for three weeks.
The team said Friday that Brunson underwent the procedure on his labrum in Dallas. There is no timetable for his return.
Brunson was injured in the first quarter of a 111-107 loss at Atlanta on Feb. 22, when he was knocked to the floor on a drive to the basket.
While Brunson was hoping to return, the decision to have surgery makes it less likely if NBA games resume next month. Commissioner Adam Silver said he believes the suspension of the season announced Wednesday will last at least 30 days.
A two-time NCAA champion in his second season out of Villanova, Brunson is averaging 8.2 points and 3.3 assists. He has played in 57 games with 16 starts.
NCAA
8th season at
Minnesota for
coach Pittino
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota coach Richard Pitino will return for his eighth season with the program, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed on Friday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, without authorization to speak publicly on the matter.
The 37-year-old Pitino has a 127-108 record with the Gophers, including a 48-82 mark in Big Ten regular-season play. They finished 12th in the 14-team league in 2019-20, winning their first-round game in the conference tournament on Wednesday before the Big Ten canceled the remainder of the event out of precaution for the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gophers were scheduled to play No. 5 seed Iowa in Indianapolis on Thursday, but it was called off well before tip-off. They would have needed to win four more games to get the conference’s automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament, which they have played in twice under Pitino.
Pitino, who was the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2016-17, has a $2 million buyout in his contract if he were to be fired before April 30. The figure then drops to $1.75 million for a termination prior to April 30, 2021.
Pitino met with athletic director Mark Coyle on Friday. In a statement provided by the university, Coyle said: “Richard understands my high expectations for our program, which is to compete at a championship level.”
NFL
Jaguars place
franchise tag on
unhappy Ngakoue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed the franchise tag on disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on Friday, a move that guarantees him more than $19 million next season.
It’s the non-exclusive tag, a one-year tender offer that equates to the top five salaries at the player’s position over the last five years. Ngakoue can negotiate with other teams. Jacksonville has the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs elsewhere.
Ngakoue also could refuse to sign the tender and try to force a trade. He announced earlier this month that he no longer wants a long-term deal from the Jaguars.
The 24-year-old Ngakoue doesn’t believe the front office has shown him enough respect considering what he has done since joining the organization as a third-round draft pick in 2016.
Ngakoue’s concerns stemmed from former Jaguars personnel chief Tom Coughlin’s reign. He hoped a change in leadership would lead to a new contract. But the Jaguars have been slow to negotiate, partly because they are waiting for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Ngakoue has 37 1/2 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons. The speedy strip-sack specialist made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was an alternate the past two seasons. He clearly outplayed his $3.84 million rookie contract. He made $2.025 million in 2019 — far less than other top playmakers at his position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.