Notre Dame women
top No. 19 FSU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Freshman Sam Brunelle drilled a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points and Notre Dame rallied to defeat No. 19 Florida State 70-67 on Sunday to close the regular season.
Down three after a Notre Dame free throw with five seconds to go, Florida State’s Nikki Ekhomu was fouled on a 3-point attempt with a second left. Ekhomu missed the first free throw, made the second and was called for a turnover with an intentional miss on the third. The Irish added a free throw.
The Irish were down 41-30 when the Seminoles scored the first six points of the second half but Brunelle’s 3-pointer with a second left in the third quarter cut the deficit to 52-50.
Marta Sniezek, a graduate transfer from Stanford, had eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, including the layup that put the Irish up 68-66 with 35 seconds left. FSU missed a pair of shots before Destinee Walker made a free throw with five seconds left to up the lead to 69-66.
Mikayla Vaughn scored 12 points for the Irish (13-17, 8-10), who take a three-game winning streak into the first round of the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday. Walker added 10.
Kiah Gillespie scored 22 points and Nausia Woolfolk had 20 for the Seminoles (22-7, 11-7), who could be a four to six seed.
MLB
Judge to have
more tests
LAKELAND, Fla. — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is scheduled to have additional tests Monday as the team tries to pinpoint the cause of soreness in his right shoulder.
Judge underwent an MRI Saturday, which was negative.
The right fielder has been receiving treatment at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
“They worked on him a lot,’’ Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday. “So, I’d say we were a little encouraged this morning.’’
Judge was shut down from hitting a week before spring training after experiencing soreness while swinging. There is discomfort located under the right pectoral muscle near the shoulder, which returned Friday when he took batting practice in an indoor cage for the second consecutive day.
“Where’s it coming from? What’s generating that?’’ Boone said.
Judge has no issues while throwing.
HORSE RACING
9th horse dies
at Santa Anita
ARCADIA, Calif. — A ninth horse has died at Santa Anita since late December after being injured in a turf race.
Chosen Vessel broke his left front ankle in the $59,000 race on Saturday. He was pulled up by jockey Edwin Maldonado as he approached the far turn in the 1 1/8-mile race.
The 5-year-old gelding trained by Craig Dollase was taken to the track’s equine hospital for diagnostics and X-rays. According to an incident report from the track, the tests revealed it was an unrecoverable injury and the attending veterinarian recommended the horse be euthanized.
Chosen Vessel had three wins in 17 career starts and earnings of $108,757, according to Equibase. His previous three starts had been in Grade 2 stakes, where he finished no higher than fourth.
It was the fourth fatality on the track’s turf course and ninth overall since the training and racing season began on Dec. 26. There have been no deaths in races on the main dirt track since the season began. Two deaths have occurred on the dirt during training hours and another three on the training track.
