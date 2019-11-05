RAIL BRIEFS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
ND BASKETBALL
Prohaska out with
blood clots in lungs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame guard Abby Prohaska says she has blood clots in both lungs and is out indefinitely.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore announced on social media Monday she has been diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary embolism.
She played in 38 of the team’s 39 games last season and averaged 14.4 minutes. She was expected to take a bigger role this year. No. 16 Irish has lost all five starters from the team that was beaten by Baylor in the national championship game.
NCAA BASKETBALL
Robinson out for
UNC’s opener vs ND
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina guard Brandon Robinson will miss the opener against Notre Dame with a sprained right ankle.
Coach Roy Williams said Tuesday that Robinson is wearing a boot to protect his ankle and won’t play in Wednesday night’s game against the Fighting Irish.
Team spokesman Steve Kirschner says there is no timetable for Robinson’s return, but that X-rays show the ankle is not broken.
Robinson got hurt when he blocked a fast-break attempt midway through the first half of the ninth-ranked Tar Heels’ exhibition victory over Winston-Salem State last week.
Robinson averaged 3.4 points and 1.4 assists while playing in 35 games last season for North Carolina.
NCAA FOOTBALL
Fleck receives
7-year extension
MINNEAPOLIS — No. 13 Minnesota and coach P.J. Fleck have agreed on a seven-year contract extension that will keep him with the Golden Gophers through the 2026 season.
The extension was announced Tuesday and is pending approval from the Board of Regents. Fleck calls it “a tremendous honor to lead this team,” and said the Gophers are building “a championship culture.”
Fleck is in his third year at Minnesota, which is off to an 8-0 start (5-0 Big Ten).
Fleck is 20-13 at Minnesota, but is 12-2 in his last 14 games. His winning percentage of 60.6% ranks third in school history for anyone who has coached more than 30 games and is the best since Bernie Bierman, who last coached at Minnesota in 1950. Fleck turns 39 on Nov. 29
SOCCER
Chile-Bolivia match
called due to protests
SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s soccer federation has called off the national’s team’s friendly against Bolivia because of protests in both South American nations.
The game was set to be played Friday but federation head Sebastián Moreno said Tuesday it has been suspended. However, the game against Peru in Lima four days later is still set to go ahead.
Chile has been in political turmoil for almost 20 days since demonstrations began last month after the government announced a hike in subway fares. The protests have expanded to include demands over education, health services and economic inequality.
They have forced the cancellation of two major international summits, and at least 20 people have died in violent clashes, looting and arson.
Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda said he will use players of foreign clubs in the friendly against Peru so that those from the domestic league are available for the rest of the competition.
