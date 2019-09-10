NFL
Shepherd suspended
6 games by NFL
NEW YORK — New York Jets defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd was suspended six games Tuesday by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.
Shepherd will be eligible to return to the Jets’ active roster on Oct. 28, following New York’s game at Jacksonville.
Shepherd was inactive for the Jets’ season opener against Buffalo on Sunday. The second-year defensive lineman from Fort Hays State was a third-round draft pick by New York last year. The native of Ajax, Ontario, had 18 tackles and five quarterback hits while starting five of 16 games as a rookie.
Shepherd told NFL.com he failed two tests this summer — on June 27 and July 25 — while recovering from shoulder and groin injuries. He added that an MRI on his groin revealed a sports hernia, and his hunched posture after having that procedure resulted in two herniated disks in his back.
Patriots coaches mum
on plans for Brown
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bill Belichick isn’t concerned about Antonio Brown’s past.
He’s even less concerned about anyone outside the Patriots organization who questions whether Brown can fit into New England’s system without being disruptive.
That’s because he remembers hearing similar sentiments about another outspoken receiver he traded for more than a decade ago.
“It’s the same thing you said about Randy Moss when we brought him in,” Belichick said Tuesday.
Moss, who clashed with the coaching staffs in both Minnesota and Oakland before being shipped to New England in 2007, flourished with the Patriots. Moss, who was Tom Brady’s chief deep threat that season, had a career-high 23 touchdown receptions and 1,493 receiving yards on his way to earning All-Pro honors for the fourth and final time in his career.
Brown is coming off his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season, but has yet to be on a Super Bowl-winning team.
Brown was originally traded from Pittsburgh to Oakland in the offseason. But a bizarre foot injury, fight with the NFL over his helmet, skipped practices, multiple fines, a run-in with general manager Mike Mayock and odd social media posts ultimately led to the decision to release him.
Brown agreed to a deal with New England just hours after being granted his wish to be released by Oakland on Saturday.
NASCAR
Menard retiring,
DiBenedetto hired
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paul Menard has decided to walk away from NASCAR’s top level after more than 460 races and Wood Brothers Racing is replacing him with Matt DiBenedetto in the iconic No. 21 Ford next season.
After spending 16 years in the Cup Series, Menard said Tuesday he wants to step back from full-time racing to spend more time with his family. The 39-year-old driver, whose only win came at the Brickyard 400 in 2011, has two young children with his wife, Jennifer.
“I’ve enjoyed every moment of my career racing in the NASCAR Cup Series and I’m so thankful for all the great memories and friendships I’ve made,” Menard said. “I’m excited for what the future holds and I’m looking forward to sharing the plans for 2020 and beyond in the coming weeks.”
Menard joins David Ragan in becoming the second veteran driver to retire this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.