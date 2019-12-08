PREP ROUNDUP
THE GOSHEN NEWS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Plymouth 43, Goshen 41
Brynn Shoup-Hill scored 15 points and Tori Eldridge 12 to lead the RedHawks.
Goshen (8-2) visits West Noble Tuesday.
Carroll 55, Northridge 50
Julianna Weaver tossed in 18 points and Jaci Walker 12 to lead Northridge. Parrett had 20 points for Carroll.
Carroll was a 41-23 JV winner. Tess Bayliss had 10 points for Northridge.
Northridge (2-8) travels to Wawasee Tuesday for an NLC opener.
Prairie Heights 35, Fairfield 29
Bailey Willard scored seven points, Brooke Sanchez six, Kara Kitson five and Chloe Dell four to lead Fairfield. Lex German netted 17 points for the winners.
Fairfield (5-5) is at Lakeland Friday.
Prairie Heights won the JV game 29-25. Jessica Tharp had seven points and Lauren Wuthrich six for Fairfield and Kenedy Myers eight for Prairie Heights.
NorthWood 65, LaVille 20
Kate Rulli tossed in 23 points, Maddy Payne 11, Karlie Fielstra 10 and Kendal Miller eight to lead the winners.
NorthWood (8-2) is at Elkhart Memorial for an NLC contest Friday.
LaVille was a 39-26 JV winner.
Lakeland 43, Fremont 37
Bailey Hartsough tossed in 14, Beth Stroop 11, Peyton Hartsough and Allie Hillman both five for the Lakers. Kuhn and Rhonehouse both had nine points and Cress eight to lead Fremont.
Lakeland (4-6) hosts Fairfield Friday.
FW Blackhawk 51, Elkhart Christian 30
Abbey McKibbin netted 18 points, Leah Burden eight and Maria Youngen five for ECA. Kline poured in 24 points for the winners.
Elkhart Christian (4-5) travels to Triton Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Prairie Heights 66, Bethany 33
Leading scorers for Bethany were Beck Willems 14 points, Brian Boyer seven and Jack VonGunten five. Perkins scored 21 points, Malone 16 and Culler 14 for Prairie Heights.
Bethany (1-2) at Lakeland Saturday.
Prairie Heights was a 43-32 JV winner. Ben Keyes scored 12 points and Braden Bohn 11 to lead Bethany. Patrick had 10 points and Chaffee nine for Prairie Heights.
Wawasee 53, West Noble 44
Austin Miller poured in 26 points and Ethan Hardy 13 to lead the winners. Brock Miller scored 11 points, Braden Brewster, Austin Cripe and Joel Mast each eight and Josh Gross seven for West Noble.
Wawasee (2-2) is at Whitko Thursday. West Noble (1-2) travels to Concord Wednesday.
Wawasee was a 35-28 JV winner. Marten Kant had 10 points, Adam Beer and Collin Roberson both six for Wawasee. Joshua Rosales had seven points and Adam Nelson five for West Noble.
Prairie Heights 39, Fairfield 28
Dalton Cripe scored eight points, Cade Gall five, Owen Miller and Bryce Willard both five for Fairfield. Perkins had 16 points, Malone 11 and Troyer nine to lead the winners.
Fairfield (0-3) hosts Lakeland Tuesday.
Prairie Heights was a 42-34 JV winner. Dylan Weaver had 10 points, Brayton Chupp and Casey Murray nine apiece for the Falcons.
NorthWood 65, Triton 47
The Panthers opened an 18-6 first-quarter lead and were up 38-18 at halftime.
NorthWood was led by senior Trent Edwards with 25 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. Junior Cooper Wiens chipped in 13 and five rebounds.
NorthWood (3-1) is at Westview Thursday.
Manchester 61, Wawasee 50
Keaton Dukes tossed in 19 points and Austin Miller 15 to lead Wawasee. Weston Hamby scored 15 points, Caleb Stout 14, Max Carter 12 and Thane Creager 11 for Manchester.
Elkhart Christian 96, Hamilton 31
Noah Hunt had 15 points, Josh Bevier 12, Bryce Coursen and Luke Burns both 11 and four assists to for ECA. Thain scored 18 points for Hamilton.
Elkhart Christian (1-2) is at Prairie Heights Tuesday.
WRESTLING
Plymouth Super Duals
The Goshen RedHawks defeated Plymouth 44-35, Peru 48-33, Norwell 39-37 and Lowell 48-20 and lost to Mishawaka 58-15.
Jose Rosales and Rasheed Bonds both posted 5-0 record for the RedHawks while Kaleb Kilmer and Armon Hairopoulos went 4-1.
Goshen ( 7-6 overall, 1-0 NLC) hosts Elkhart Memorial Tuesday.
NECC Super Dual
The Fairfield Falcons lost to Prairie Heights 66-14, Fremont 59-18, Garrett 75-4, Angola 47-36 and Lakeland 48-27.
Individual records for the Falcons were Ryan Keller 1-4 at 113 pounds, Brandon Kauffman 2-3 at 120, Joseph Senn 2-3 at 126, Jonathan Ortiz 4-0 at 132 and 1-0 at 138, Braxton Campbell 1-0 at 132 and 0-3 at 132, Torii Miller 1-3 at 145 and 0-1 at 152 and Adrian Verdu 1-3 at 152. Also, Jordan Templeman 2-3 at 160, Johnathan Estep 0-1 at 170, Colten Johnson 0-2 at 170, Colten Johnson 1-1 at 182, Branyon Schrock 2-1 at 195 and 0-2 at 220.
9TH BOYS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 43, Prairie Heights 20
Brock Short netted 14 points and Carter Nicole 11 for the winners.
