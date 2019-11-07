20191108-spt-preproundup 24 min ago PREP ROUNDUPTHE GOSHEN NEWS GIRLS BASKETBALLNorthWood 85, SB Riley 41Kate Rulli poured in 31 points to lead the “Black Swish.” Maddy Payne and Karlie Fielstra both chipped 12 points and Alea Minnich 11. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Karlie Fielstra Maddy Payne Kate Rulli Alea Minnich News Roundup Prep Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries SWARTLEY, Willard Aug 6, 1936 - Nov 6, 2019 HERR, Terry Apr 13, 1941 - Nov 6, 2019 GRABILL, Douglas Aug 10, 1964 - Nov 4, 2019 HOWARD, Susan Nov 26, 1937 - Nov 5, 2019 YODER, Retha Nov 4, 1961 - Nov 5, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRed for Ed will close Concord schools Nov. 19Goshen officers serving warrant add charges to suspectLongtime Goshen educator Marcia Yost’s trail of musical ‘excellence’Body in field identified as a Virginia manNOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Late TD drive leads Notre Dame past Virginia TechRep. Walorski uses impeachment vote to motivate campaign contributorsGoshen pedestrian clipped by passing vehicleMARSHALL V. KING: Elkhart Bruno’s eyeing expansionNorthWood, Fairfield bands advance to state finalsPOLICE NEWS: Robbery ends with suspect tased, jailed Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. GOSHEN NEWS PHOTOS Click on a photo to purchase. To share your own, visit http://photos.goshennews.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.