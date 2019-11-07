PREP ROUNDUP

THE GOSHEN NEWS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NorthWood 85,

SB Riley 41

Kate Rulli poured in 31 points to lead the “Black Swish.” Maddy Payne and Karlie Fielstra both chipped 12 points and Alea Minnich 11.

