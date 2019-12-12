Oregon-Davis 86, Bethany 47
Mariah Miller scored 14 points, Emma Thomas and Mia Reinhardt both nine, Sadie Brenneman seven and Maddie Chupp six. Mercedes Rhoades had 33 points, Sydney Williams 19, Jayden Worthington 16 and Katelyn Sauer 10 for OD.
Triton 38, Elkhart Christian 25
Abbey McKibbin and Shealey Skaggs both Camille Annan four to lead ECA. Miller had 15 points, Atkins eight and Hepler six for the winners.
