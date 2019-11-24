NLC-Duneland Classic
The Northridge Raiders dropped a 53-52 overtime decision to Merrillville and a 68-43 one to Crown Point.
Jaci Walker scored 16 points, Juliana Weaver 13, Julia Mantyla eight, Colleen Miller five and MaKena Knepp four for Northridge in the Merrillville contest. Walker had seven rebounds, Weaver six and three assists. Cole had 13 points, Grady 11 and Miller 10 for Merrillville.
Walker netted a career-high 18 points for the Raiders against Crown Point. Weaver added 10, Miller eight, and Mantyla five. Walker had five rebounds, Erin Mahaffa four and Maddy Wienert four assists.
Northridge (0-5) meets Elkhart Central (2-1) Tuesday at 6 p.m. at North Side Gym in Elkhart as part of a girls-boys doubleheader.
Norwell 59, NorthWood 39
Maddy Payne scored 13 points, Alea Minnich eight and Kate Rulli seven for NorthWood. Kayler Fuelling had 18 points and Breann Barer 17 to lead Norwell.
NorthWood (4-2) hosts Triton Tuesday.
Bethany 50, SB Clay 40
Leading scorers for the Bethany Bruins were Sadie Brenneman 19 points, Karina Kern 16 and Mariah Miller eight. Rilynn Kaufmann had eight rebounds and five assists and Brenneman four rebounds. Alayia Dillard scored 17 points and Tonis Horston-Smith 14 for Clay.
Bethany (3-3) is idle until hosting Prairie Heights Thursday, Dec. 5.
Concord 67, Mishawaka 23
Kendal Swartout netted 16 points, Devine Johnson and Jadelyn Williams both 12 for the winners. Lexi Schlemmer had seven points and Jada Obren six to lead Mishawaka.
Concord (6-0) meets Fairfield at 10 a.m. and Angola at 3 p.m. Saturday in an NLC_NECC Classic at Fairfield.
Concord was a 30-20 JV winner. Kendal Taylor scored 12 points and Aliyah Hershberger 10 for Concord.
Triton 40, Wawasee 35
Emily Haines had seven points and two rounds, Becca Smith six and six and Jada Carter six points and a steal for Wawasee.
The Warriors (3-2) is at Fairfield Tuesday at 6 p.m. as part of a girls-boys twin bill.
Wawasee was a 25-13 JV winner. Ava Harker had 14 points and four rebounds and Tate Cowan four rebounds and four steals.
Elkhart Christian 36, Lakeland Christian 29
Abbey McKibbin tossed in 20 points, Maria Youngen seven and Leah Burden six to lead Elkhart Christian.
The Eagles (1-4) hosts South Bend Career Academy today.
Warsaw Invite
Posting 5-0 individual records for Wawasee were Hunter Miller at 106 pounds, Logan Stuckman 113, Dylan Tom 120, Jace Alexander 126, Jacob Wilkinson 132, Tim Shortt 145 and Austin Lajoice 145.
West Noble JV Invite
Records for Fairfield wrestlers were Caleb Decker 0-4, Braxton Campbell 1-2, Alex Becker 2-2, Adrian Verdu 1-2, Jordan Templeman 0-3, Johnathan Estep 2-1, Coleton Johnson 0-4, Branyon Schrock 2-2 and Damien Miller 1-2.
Clinton opens with big win
The Clinton Christian Couriers opened the season with a 76-32 win over Heritage Christian.
Nick Schrock scored 17 points, Seth Shetler 16, Mike Durr and DuMarrion Williams both 12 for the Couriers. Durr had eight rebounds, Shetler and Mike Snyder six apiece. Snyder had four assists.
Clinton (1-0) is at Elkhart Christian Academy Tuesday.
The Goshen News
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.