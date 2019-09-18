GIRLS GOLF
NorthWood sweeps a pair
The No. 8 ranked NorthWood Panthers carded a 163 team score to defeat No. 9 Penn (177) and unranked LaPorte (226) at Knollwood Country Cub near Granger.
NorthWood finishes unbeaten in nine-hole matches (11-0) for the sixth consecutive season. The Panthers had won 67 straight nine-hole matches since a loss to Penn in 2013.
NorthWood (163) — Cybil Stillson 38, Kirsten Schrock 39, Brenna Goss 41, Delaney Davis 45, Makenna Gall 47.
Penn (177) — Lyvia Li 41, Grace Szklarek 44, Sydney Szklarek 45, Meghan Mounts 47, Kate Burnett 53.
LaPorte (226) — Gabby Hull 54, Lauren Miskowicz 55, Abby Castro 57, Marley Schable 60, Ella Schable 64.
JV: Penn 212 (Makenna Jurkaites 51), NorthWood 214 (Kylee Gall 47), LaPorte 239 (Jayme Noll 55).
Warriors win 2
The Westview Warriors posted a team score of 220 to defeat Goshen 221 and Jimtown 257 in a match at Heron Creek Golf Club.
Westview (220) — Chelsea Weaver 45, Hope Harrer 55, Ava Brown 59, Lillian Eash 61, Hannah Kleim 68.
Goshen (221) — Mckenna Cripe 5, Lauren Murphy 53, Estella Borden 58, Maya Navayan 58, Briza Tayagua-Delado 59.
Jimtown (257) — Kate Behrens 53, Adriana Skibbe 67, Hanna Skibbe 68, Elizabeth Siegler 69, Brian Doan 72.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northridge 3, Concord 0
Delaney Hoag scored in the 15th minute assisted by Lauren Kollat, Ella Yoder in the 33rd minute and Madison Wienert in the 74th minute assisted by Kendal Weaver. Northridge had a 16-3 advantage in shots on goal and Concord a 5-4 lead in corner kicks. Hope Stacker made three keepers saves for the winners.
Northridge was a 3-0 JV winner.
NorthWood 1, Memorial 1
BOYS SOCCER
Warsaw 3, NorthWood 1
Chase Duerksen scored for the NorthWood Panthers.
VOLLEYBALL
Falcons sweep RedHawks
The Fairfield Falcons posted a 25-15, 30-28, 25-21 win over the Goshen RedHawks.
Fairfield Leaders
Aces — Madeline Gawthrop 4, Sydney Stutsman 3. Assists — Stutsman 30. Kills — Gawthrop 17, Brea Garber 9, Madisyn Steele 6. Digs — Brianna Moreland 15, Madeline Gawthrop 9, Kayla Miller 7. Blocks — Brea Garber 3, Gawthrop 2.
JV: Goshen won 25-24, 23-25, 18-16. (Fairfield leaders — Aces: Faith Bontrager 2; Ella Branneman 1, Olivia Thacker 1, Abby Gall 1, Kenlee Gall 1. Assists: Branneman 20. Kills: Bontrager 6, Lauren Wuthrich 4, Kenlee Gall 4. Digs: Abby Gall 10, Bontrager 7, Thacker 5, Wuthrich 5. Blocks: Elyse Yoder 2, Ella Weatherton 1).
BOYS TENNIS
Concord 3, Goshen 2
Singles
No. 1 — Ryan Harmelink (G) def. Bryson Schrock 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2 — Carlos Lichty () def. Mitchell Whitehead 6-4, 6-4.
No. 3 — Nathan Schraw (C) def. Wyatt Fosher 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Gavin Smith-Kayden Cain (C) def. Brenton Pham-Carter Schmucker 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2 — Brayden Newburn-Ethan Kavanagh (C) def. Moses Sawatzky-Cormac Koop Liechty 6-, 6-3.
JV: Concord won 7-2. (Concord winners: Sam West (2), Gabe Nascimento, Zak Wait, Bailey Morrison-Thomas Burkhart (2). Garret Trout-Nascimento. Goshen winners: Andy Eby, Soroosh Kermenai).
Fairfield 3, West Noble 2
Singles
No. 1 — Joel Mast (WN) def. Colin Hochstedler 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Riley Behles (F) def. Andrew Shaw 6-3, 6-0.
No. 3 — Kaden Plett (F) def. Nate Shaw 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1 — Isaac Inniger-Lance Martin (F) def. Dillan Sumowski-Brayden Bohde 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2 — Chris Miller-Nevin Phares (WN) def. Ethan Yoder-Brandon Kauffman 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.
Wawasee 4, Manchester 1
Singles
No. 1 — Brady Wiley (M) def. Zach Leedy 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 — Holden Babb (W) def. Quinn Martin 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 — Jack Gibbons (W) def. Justin Hall 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Grant Brooks-Blaine Baut (W) def. Ethan Espeset-Isaac Reichenbach 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 — Colin Rhoades-Zeke Keim (W) def. Sam Hupp-Korbin Hensley 6-2, 6-3.
JV: Wawasee won 2-0. (Wawasee winners: Jeb Richey, Jay Duncan).
