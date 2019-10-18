NEXT WEEK'S GAMES
(7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)
Oct. 25
Class 5A, Sectional 10
Elkhart Central at SB Adams
Class 4A, Sectional 19
East Noble at Northridge
Columbia City at DeKalb
Wawasee at NorthWood
Angola at Leo
Class 3A, Sectional 26
Tippecanoe Valley at SB Washington
Garrett at Jimtown (7:30 p.m.)
Lakeland at Marian
West Noble at John Glenn
Class 2A, Sectional 35
Whitko at Prairie Heights
Fairfield at Bluffton (7:30 p.m.)
Central Noble at FW Luers
Eastside at Woodlan
