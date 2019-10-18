NEXT WEEK'S GAMES

(7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Oct. 25

Class 5A, Sectional 10

Elkhart Central at SB Adams

Class 4A, Sectional 19

East Noble at Northridge

Columbia City at DeKalb

Wawasee at NorthWood

Angola at Leo

Class 3A, Sectional 26

Tippecanoe Valley at SB Washington

Garrett at Jimtown (7:30 p.m.)

Lakeland at Marian

West Noble at John Glenn

Class 2A, Sectional 35

Whitko at Prairie Heights

Fairfield at Bluffton (7:30 p.m.)

Central Noble at FW Luers

Eastside at Woodlan

