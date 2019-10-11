ELKHART [mdash] Russell Devon Shriner, 95, died Thursday. Surviving are his wife, Mabel, four daughters, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 1-3 and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa. More information may be found at w…
MILLERSBURG [mdash] Orpha D. Schrock, 63, Millersburg, died at 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at her residence. She was born on Jan. 9, 1956, in LaGrange, to Daniel H. and Katie Ann (Miller) Graber. On April 6, 1977, in LaGrange County, she married Olan N. Schrock. He survives. Survivors, in …
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Ervin S. Bontrager, 81, Shipshewana, died at 7:36 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at his residence. He was born March 1, 1938, in LaGrange County, to Samuel R. and Susan (Miller) Bontrager. On Nov. 19, 1959, in Shipshewana, he married Ida Mae Miller; she survives. Survivors in ad…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.