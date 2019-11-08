MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP
THE GOSHEN NEWS
7TH BOYS BASKETBALL
•Sage Rios netted 14 points for the Goshen RedHawks in a 44-33 loss to Mishawaka John Young.
•Kam Radeker tallied 10 points, James Cranston and Trevor Miller both six as Northridge defeated Penn Grissom 43-24. Brooks had 12 points and Frey eight for Grissom.
•Yabiel Cardin tossed in three points for Goshen in a 41-7 JV loss to Mishawaka John Young.
8TH BOYS BASKETBALL
•The Goshen RedHawks dropped a 42-40 thriller to Mishawaka John Young. Gage Worthman scored 15 points, Andre Williams 13 and Isaac Knight four to lead the RedHawks.
•Northridge fell to Penn Grissom 49-44. Brady Hoober poured in 16 points and Jett Mann 14 to lead NorthWood.
•Brady Abney scored nine points and Merrill Weddell seven for Goshen in a 34-29 JV loss to Mishawaka John Young.
