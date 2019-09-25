MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP
THE GOSHEN NEWS
8TH GRADE FOOTBALL
•McClain Miller scored two touchdowns, Connor Roth and Mikey Squiers both one for the Northridge Raiders in a 25-22 win over under the lights at Foreman Field in Goshen.
•NorthWood dropped a hard fought 12-6 decision to Elkhart West Side at Elkhart Memorial High School. Owen Roeder rushed for 90 yards and Wes Yoder 51 for NorthWood. Roeder had a 10-yard touchdown run. Roeder completed a pass top Yoder for four yards. Leaders on defense were Nitareion Tuggle seven tackles, Seth Russell six, Keegin Stats five and Yoder four.
GIRLS Soccer
•Northridge and Argos played to a 0-0 tie. Northridge’s goalkeeper Olivia Oman along with defenders Katie Strahm, Juliana Shiveley, Shelby Mack, Cydel Miller, Ashlyn Cawood, Ella Garber and Megan Williams were recognized for their efforts on defense.
•Northridge was an 8-0 winner over West Noble. Ashlyn Cawood netted four goals, Kyah Miller two, Jenna Fortin and Ashlyn Brinks one apiece for the winners. Cawood, Miller and Ella Garber had assists.
•Goshen notched a 3-1 decision over Concord. Yulissa Gallegos and Caylin Martinez scored goals for the winners.
BOYS SOCCER
• Alexis Moro, Alejandro Briano and Cesar Vela netted goals for Goshen in a 3-1 win over Concord.
7TH GRADE VOLLEYBALL
•Concord was a 25-16, 22-25, 15-8 winner over Goshen. Onelys Rodriquez was the top passer and Addison Yoder was the top setter for the RedeHawks.
•Wawasee recorded a 25-17, 25-21 win over Fairfield. Lillian Wogomon had four kills and Kinslyn Pressler four assists to lead Fairfield.
•Goshen dropped a 25-18, 25-15 decision to Elkhart West Side. Goshen’s top server was Kamryn Altenhoff, leading passer Onelys Rodriquez and top setter Addison Yoder.
•Concord posted a 25-17, 25-16 JV win over Goshen. Leaders for Goshen were Valentina Urdaneta Oviedo five-of-five serving, Daphcar Lehman 9-of-11 with seven aces, Brianna Bruno three-of-five serving and a kill and Christina Linn six-of-eight serving with an ace.
8TH GRADE VOLLEYBALL
•Goshen dropped a 25-12, 25-16 decision to Concord.
•Fairfield dropped a 25-18, 21-25, 15-9 decision to Bremen. McKenna Fisher had six kills and Amanda McGuire had four assists to lead Fairfield.
•Goshen was edged 25-21, 18-25, 15-11 by Elkhart West Side. Leaders for the RedHawks were Kaydence Dumka and Emily Ramirez both with 11 serves, Tessa Sommers 16 passes and Rachel Schrock 12, Kyra Hill 28 sets and Dumkla 25, Remirez and Petra Schwartz both seven kills and Schwartz four blocks.
•Goshen fell to Concord 25-9, 25-22 in JV action. Goshen leaders were Kaitlyn Bontrager two aces, four hits and 13 passes; Olivia Macias three passes, Amiya Zachary an ace and 13 passes, Brielle Nafziger 11 passes; Dayanna Hernandez Garcia an ace, five passes and a kill; Abby Heltness: seven passes and three sets, Kennedy Hurst four passes and Maya Baez-Leon two.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
•Goshen edged both NorthWood and Concord by 29-30 scores.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
•Goshen dropped a 15-50 decision to NorthWood and a 17-43 one to Concord.
