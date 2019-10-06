HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE

;Conf.;All

Plymouth;5-0;6-1

Concord;4-1;6-1

Warsaw;4-1;6-1

NorthWood;4-1;5-2

Northridge;2-3;4-3

Memorial;1-4;1-6

Goshen;0-5;1-6

Wawasee;0-5;1-6

NORTHEAST CORNER CONFERENCE

Big Division

West Noble;4-0;7-0

Angola;2-1;3-4

Fairfield;1-2;3-3

Garrett;1-2;2-5

Lakeland;0-3;1-6

Small Division

Eastside;3-0;5-2

Churubusco;3-1;6-1

Fremont;1-2;3-4

Central Noble;1-2;2-5

Prairie Heights;0-3;1-6

NORTHERN INDIANA CONFERENCE

North Division

New Prairie;4-0;7-0

Mishawaka;3-1;5-2

Elkhart Central;2-1;6-1

Penn;2-1;3-4

SB Adams;0-4;0-7

SB St. Joseph;0-4;0-7

South Division

Mish. Marian;5-0;7-0

Jimtown;3-1;3-4

SB Washington;3-2;5-2

John Glenn;2-2;2-5

SB Riley;2-3;4-3

Bremen;1-4;2-5

SB Clay;0-4;2-5

This Week’s Schedule

Oct. 11

Goshen at Plymouth

Fairfield at Lakeland

Northridge at Concord

NorthWood at Warsaw

Memorial at Wawasee

West Noble at Churubusco

Bremen at Jimtown

