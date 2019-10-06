HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE
;Conf.;All
Plymouth;5-0;6-1
Concord;4-1;6-1
Warsaw;4-1;6-1
NorthWood;4-1;5-2
Northridge;2-3;4-3
Memorial;1-4;1-6
Goshen;0-5;1-6
Wawasee;0-5;1-6
NORTHEAST CORNER CONFERENCE
Big Division
West Noble;4-0;7-0
Angola;2-1;3-4
Fairfield;1-2;3-3
Garrett;1-2;2-5
Lakeland;0-3;1-6
Small Division
Eastside;3-0;5-2
Churubusco;3-1;6-1
Fremont;1-2;3-4
Central Noble;1-2;2-5
Prairie Heights;0-3;1-6
NORTHERN INDIANA CONFERENCE
North Division
New Prairie;4-0;7-0
Mishawaka;3-1;5-2
Elkhart Central;2-1;6-1
Penn;2-1;3-4
SB Adams;0-4;0-7
SB St. Joseph;0-4;0-7
South Division
Mish. Marian;5-0;7-0
Jimtown;3-1;3-4
SB Washington;3-2;5-2
John Glenn;2-2;2-5
SB Riley;2-3;4-3
Bremen;1-4;2-5
SB Clay;0-4;2-5
This Week’s Schedule
Oct. 11
Goshen at Plymouth
Fairfield at Lakeland
Northridge at Concord
NorthWood at Warsaw
Memorial at Wawasee
West Noble at Churubusco
Bremen at Jimtown
