HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE
;Conf.;All
Concord;4-0;5-0
Plymouth;3-0;4-1
Warsaw;2-1;4-1
NorthWood;2-1;3-2
Northridge;1-2;3-2
Memorial;1-3;1-4
Goshen;0-3;1-4
Wawasee;0-3;1-4
NORTHEAST CORNER CONFERENCE
Big Division
West Noble;2-0;5-0
Garrett;1-0;2-3
Angola;1-1;1-4
Fairfield;0-1;3-2
Lakeland;0-2;1-4
Small Division
Eastside;1-0;3-2
Fremont;1-0;3-2
Churubusco;1-1;4-1
Central Noble;1-1;1-4
Prairie Heights;0-2;1-4
NORTHERN INDIANA CONFERENCE
North Division
New Prairie;2-0;5-0
Elkhart Central;1-0;5-0
Penn;1-0;2-3
Mishawaka;1-1;3-2
SB Adams;0-2;0-5
SB St. Joseph;0-2;0-5
South Division
Mish. Marian;4-0;5-0
SB Washington;2-1;4-1
Jimtown;2-1;2-3
SB Riley;1-2;3-2
Bremen;1-2;2-3
John Glenn;1-2;1-4
SB Clay;0-3;1-4
This Week’s Schedule
Sept. 27
Warsaw at Goshen
Angola at Fairfield
NorthWood at Northridge
Jimtown at Concord
Plymouth at Wawasee
West Noble at Garrett
Central Noble at Lakeland
