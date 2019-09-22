HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE

;Conf.;All

Concord;4-0;5-0

Plymouth;3-0;4-1

Warsaw;2-1;4-1

NorthWood;2-1;3-2

Northridge;1-2;3-2

Memorial;1-3;1-4

Goshen;0-3;1-4

Wawasee;0-3;1-4

NORTHEAST CORNER CONFERENCE

Big Division

West Noble;2-0;5-0

Garrett;1-0;2-3

Angola;1-1;1-4

Fairfield;0-1;3-2

Lakeland;0-2;1-4

Small Division

Eastside;1-0;3-2

Fremont;1-0;3-2

Churubusco;1-1;4-1

Central Noble;1-1;1-4

Prairie Heights;0-2;1-4

NORTHERN INDIANA CONFERENCE

North Division

New Prairie;2-0;5-0

Elkhart Central;1-0;5-0

Penn;1-0;2-3

Mishawaka;1-1;3-2

SB Adams;0-2;0-5

SB St. Joseph;0-2;0-5

South Division

Mish. Marian;4-0;5-0

SB Washington;2-1;4-1

Jimtown;2-1;2-3

SB Riley;1-2;3-2

Bremen;1-2;2-3

John Glenn;1-2;1-4

SB Clay;0-3;1-4

This Week’s Schedule

Sept. 27

Warsaw at Goshen

Angola at Fairfield

NorthWood at Northridge

Jimtown at Concord

Plymouth at Wawasee

West Noble at Garrett

Central Noble at Lakeland

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you