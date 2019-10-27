East Noble 42,
Northridge 21
;EN;NHS
Net yards gained;459;375
by rushing;188;217
by passing;271;158
First downs;21;17
Passes attempted;31;23
Passes completed;19;9
Pass intercepted;1;3
Punts;3;3
Punt average;38.3;31.7
Yards penalized;30;50
Fumbles lost;0;0
Scores by Quarters
East Noble;14;14;14;0;—42
Northridge;0;7;7;7;—21
Scoring
First Quarter
EN — (11:07) Justin Marcellus 46 run (Jaron Bobay kick)
EN — (1:40) Rowan Zolman 12 pass from Bailey Parker (Bobay kick)
Second Quarter
N — (10:17) Caid Lacey 48 run (Cameron Graber kick)
EN — (5:20) Parker 8 run (Bobay kick)
EN — Hayden Jones 12 pass from Parker (Bobay kick)
Third Quarter
N — (6:59) Lacey 1 run (Graber kick)
EN — (5:09) Jones 15 pass from Parker (Bobay kick)
EN — (3:31) Jones 60 pass from Parker (Bobay kick)
Fourth Quarter
N — (3:05) Lacey 10 run (Graber kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — (East Noble) Justin Marcellus 20-122, Bailey Parker 5-68, Jacob VanGorder 1-(minus) 2. (Northridge) Caid Lacey 23-158, Dominic Crowder 4-18, Oliver Eveler 8-16, Cameron Graber 1-15, Jadan Bourne 3-6, Tevin Reed 1-4.
PASSING — (East Noble) Parker 19-31-271-1. (Northridge) Eveler 8-21-121-3, Josh Beard 1-1-37-0, Bourne 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — (East Noble) Hayden Jones 8-146, Nick Munson 7-83, Marcellus 2-21, Rowan Zolman 1-12, Brett Christian 1-9. (Northridge) Josh Beard 3-53, Jett Gott 3-47, Breckin Judd 1-37, Austin Floria 2-21.
NorthWood 49,
Wawasee 3
;WHS;NW
Net yards gained;119;451
by rushing;28;374
by passing;91;77
First downs;8;19
Passes attempted;23;5
Passes completed;9;3
Pass intercepted;0;0
Punts;7;1
Punt average;29.9;47.0
Yards penalized;44;46
Fumbles lost;0;0
Scores by Quarters
Wawasee;0;3;0;0;—;3
NorthWood;14;14;14;7;—49
Scoring
First Quarter
NW— (9:16) Nate Newcomer 30 run (Jerson Sanchez kick)
NW — (3:31) Ben Mestach 35 run (Sanchez kick)
Second Quarter
NW — (6:51) Mestach 4 run (Sanchez kick)
NW — (3:37) Newcomer 80 run (Sanchez kick)
W — (:00) Evan Dippon 34 field goal
Third Quarter
NW — (9:14) Jason Borkholder 49 pass from Newcomer (Sanchez kick)
NW — (4:15) Veshon Malone 1 run (Sanchez kick)
Fourth Quarter
NW — (10:19) Kyle Sellers 1 run (Sanchez kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — (Wawasee) Jesse Landeros 5-19, Parker Young 10-7, Nathan Larson 3-4, Kameron Salazar 3-3. (NorthWood) Nate Newcomer 11-175, Ben Mestach 7-78, Jaden Miller 9-69, Ethan Evers 2-22.
PASSING — (Wawasee) Young 8-21-61-0, Jordan Grindle 1-1-30-0. (NorthWood) Newcomer 3-5-77-0.
RECEIVING — (Wawasee) Gabe Moore 2-50, Salazar 4-24, LaShaun Morris 1-11, Ethan Garza 1-3. (NorthWood) Jason Borkholder 2-64, Miller 1-13.
Fairfield 27,
Bluffton 7
;FHS;BHS
Net yards gained;250;239
by rushing;239;22
by passing;11;217
First downs;13;11
Passes attempted;4;37
Passes completed;1;19
Pass intercepted;0;4
Punts;3;1
Punt average;24.0;18.0
Yards penalized;50;35
Fumbles lost;3;1
Scores by Quarters
Fairfield;6;0;14;7;—;27
Bluffton;0;7;0;0;—;7
Scoring
First Quarter
F — (9:01) Cory Lantz 9 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
B — (6:45) Robert Malcolm 83 pass from Hayden Nern (Kody Kinsey kick)
Third Quarter
F — (4:21) Brock Short 14 interception return (Lantz run)
F — (1:30) Lantz 6 run (Nolin Sharick kick)
Fourth Quarter
F — (1:30) Lantz 6 run (Sharick kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — (Fairfield) Cory Lantz 18-89, Adam Kezar 8-79, Carson Abramson 16-47, Dalton Cripe 4-18, Quinn Kitson 3-6, Brock Short 1-3, Team 1-(minus) 2. (Bluffton) Cody Mittlestedt 12-48, Kody Kinsey 1-9, Kaine Moore 2-(minus) 5, Hayden Nern 4-(minus) 30.
PASSING — (Fairfield) Lantz 1-4-11-0. (Bluffton) Nern 19-37-217-4.
RECEIVING — (Fairfield) Cripe 1-11. (Bluffton) Robert Malcolm 6-152, Mittlestedt 5-42, Kaden Gerber 1-19, Lukas Hunt 6-5. Hayden Craighead 1-(muns) 1.
Marian 60,
Lakeland 0
;LHS;MM
Net yards gained;72;415
by rushing’68;286
by passing;4;129
First downs;2;24
Passes attempted;2;14
Passes completed;1;6
Pass intercepted;0;0
Punts;6;0
Punt average;28.6;0.0
Yards penalized;25;15
Fumbles lost;1;0
Scores by Quarters
Lakeland;0;0;0;0;—;0
Marian;26;21;7;6;—60
Scoring
First Quarter
M — (9:14) Floria 23 pass from Bogunia (kick failed)
M — (6:36) Anderson 2 run (run failed)
M — (3:47) Florian 30 pass from Bogunia (Renner kick)
M — (:43) Anderson 5 run (Renner kick)
Second Quarter
M — (9:32) Bogunia 5 run (Renner kick)
M — (7:12) Atkinson 63 punt return (Renner kick)
M — (1:36) Anderson 20 run (Renner kick)
Third Quarter
M — (:10) Lusanga 17 run (Markley kick)
Fourth Quarter
M — (4:08) Murphy 26 run (Markley kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — (Lakeland) Nathan Grossman 13-35, Bennie Walker 8-17, Brock Marabeas 5-9, Kennie Walker 6-7. (Marian) Anderson 12-111, Bogunia 6-66, Murphy 2-37, Kerr 4-33, Lusanga 1-17, Taylor 1-14, Florian 1-8, Oberg 1-0.
PASSING — (Lakeland) Kennie Walker 1-2-4-0. (Marian) Bogunia 6-12-129-0.
RECEIVING — (Lakeland) Marabeas 1-4. (Marian) Florian 3-57, Johnson 2-49, Anderson 1-23.
